Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Sells $3,463,650.00 in Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.85, for a total transaction of $3,463,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,178,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,377,937,349.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Stephane Bancel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 28th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.92, for a total value of $2,996,280.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.00, for a total value of $2,691,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.22, for a total value of $2,134,980.00.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.76, for a total value of $2,085,840.00.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.65, for a total transaction of $1,976,850.00.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $1,910,700.00.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Stephane Bancel sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.89, for a total value of $1,888,900.00.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.70, for a total value of $1,518,300.00.

On Thursday, May 20th, Stephane Bancel sold 19,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total transaction of $3,000,860.00.

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $413.72 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.21 and a twelve month high of $443.99. The company has a market capitalization of $166.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 330.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. Moderna had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6457.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 25.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lowered Moderna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.71.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 10.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in Moderna by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Moderna by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Moderna by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 51.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

