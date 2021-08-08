Mizuho Boosts Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Price Target to $52.00

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) had its price target lifted by Mizuho from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a peer perform rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.36.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI opened at $48.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 52-week low of $35.10 and a 52-week high of $49.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.95.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.96% and a net margin of 45.79%. On average, analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.68%.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $480,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,502 shares in the company, valued at $7,995,426.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLPI. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,356.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 275.0% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Featured Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.