Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON) Stock Position Lowered by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON) by 61.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,861 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 77,573 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Misonix were worth $938,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Misonix by 303.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Misonix by 281.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,094 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 12,614 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Misonix by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,045 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 6,166 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Misonix by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,351 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Misonix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSON opened at $26.20 on Friday. Misonix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.04 and a 1 year high of $26.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $456.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.26 and a beta of 1.42.

Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.04. Misonix had a negative net margin of 27.24% and a negative return on equity of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $18.35 million for the quarter.

Several brokerages recently commented on MSON. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Misonix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Misonix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Misonix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Misonix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive surgical ultrasonic medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company's products include BoneScalpel, an ultrasonic bone cutting and sculpting system for surgical procedures involving the precise cutting and sculpting of bone while sparing soft tissue; SonaStar, a surgical aspirator that is used to emulsify and remove soft and hard tumors primarily in the neuro and general surgery field; and SonicOne, an ultrasonic cleansing and debridement system, which provides tissue specific debridement and cleansing of wounds and burns for the removal of devitalized tissue and fibrin deposits while sparing viable cells.

