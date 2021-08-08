Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $792,000 Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 30.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,507 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,352 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its stake in AT&T by 65.8% in the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. 50.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of T stock opened at $27.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $33.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.19, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.64.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.44%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.41%.

In other AT&T news, CEO John T. Stankey bought 34,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pascal Desroches bought 3,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.12.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

