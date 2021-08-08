Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $550,000 Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth approximately $247,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1,175.3% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 4,654 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.6% during the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.9% during the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 7,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.1% during the first quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $75.44 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.71 and a 1 year high of $87.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.58. The company has a market capitalization of $191.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.80% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.77%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MRK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.26.

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

