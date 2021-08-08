Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 821 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VPL. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 30,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 8,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VPL opened at $82.44 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 12-month low of $65.62 and a 12-month high of $84.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.71.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

