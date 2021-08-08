Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 1.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,172 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.7% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Sysco by 2.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Sysco by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Sysco by 0.4% during the first quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Sysco by 2.0% during the first quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Sysco news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $51,714,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,070.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 160,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total transaction of $13,076,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at $395,573.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,167,884 shares of company stock worth $93,808,035 over the last ninety days. 5.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.78.

NYSE:SYY opened at $73.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.44. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $53.85 and a twelve month high of $86.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 93.53%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

