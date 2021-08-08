Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Acquires 783 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 53.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,257 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Betterment LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 25,783,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,329,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,842 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,634,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,007,000 after acquiring an additional 342,914 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,515,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,132,000 after acquiring an additional 489,172 shares during the period. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 8,335,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,808,000 after purchasing an additional 188,224 shares during the period. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 5,928,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,463,000 after purchasing an additional 461,095 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTI stock opened at $228.87 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $162.85 and a 52 week high of $229.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $223.12.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

