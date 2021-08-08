Mint Club (MINT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.80 Million

Mint Club (CURRENCY:MINT) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. In the last seven days, Mint Club has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Mint Club has a market capitalization of $1.80 million and approximately $31,474.00 worth of Mint Club was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mint Club coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00063734 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001934 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00006111 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001649 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000396 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000701 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000079 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Mint Club

Mint Club (MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Mint Club’s total supply is 1,149,363,840,000 coins and its circulating supply is 920,363,840,000 coins. Mint Club’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

