Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Mimecast in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now expects that the technology company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.15. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mimecast’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Mimecast from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Mimecast from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities raised their target price on Mimecast from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Mimecast from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mimecast has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIME opened at $58.59 on Friday. Mimecast has a 1-year low of $37.03 and a 1-year high of $59.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.53, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Mimecast had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $142.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Mimecast’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mimecast by 86.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the first quarter worth $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the first quarter worth $49,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the first quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mimecast by 80.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. 79.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider John J. Walsh, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $94,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,319.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total value of $1,892,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 850,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,997,186.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 230,881 shares of company stock valued at $11,544,632 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

