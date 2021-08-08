Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.62.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MIME shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Mimecast from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Mimecast from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Mimecast from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th.

In other news, insider John J. Walsh, Jr. sold 35,000 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.60, for a total value of $1,631,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,474,517.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $810,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 230,881 shares of company stock worth $11,544,632. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mimecast by 11.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,105,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,276,000 after buying an additional 513,322 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in shares of Mimecast by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,080,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,674,000 after purchasing an additional 156,369 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Mimecast by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,740,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,976,000 after purchasing an additional 606,886 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Mimecast by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,347,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,197,000 after purchasing an additional 383,388 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Mimecast by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,345,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,094,000 after purchasing an additional 91,841 shares during the period. 79.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MIME opened at $58.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.30. Mimecast has a 52 week low of $37.03 and a 52 week high of $59.96.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Mimecast had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $142.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mimecast will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

