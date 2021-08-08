Millennium Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its stake in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) by 78.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 327,698 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $4,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,347,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $216,570,000 after purchasing an additional 301,284 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,014,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $199,965,000 after purchasing an additional 70,618 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Avangrid in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,187,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 784,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,075,000 after purchasing an additional 154,138 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 199.7% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 644,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,108,000 after purchasing an additional 429,592 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Avangrid alerts:

AGR opened at $52.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.70. Avangrid, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.02 and a 52-week high of $56.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.24.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 4.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.13%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Avangrid from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Avangrid in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.