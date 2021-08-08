Millennium Management LLC Invests $4.55 Million in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 67,740 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,547,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.33% of Encore Wire as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Encore Wire during the 4th quarter valued at $20,523,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Encore Wire by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 454,025 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,479,000 after acquiring an additional 213,899 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Encore Wire by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 495,338 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,252,000 after acquiring an additional 170,342 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Encore Wire by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,349,228 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $224,833,000 after acquiring an additional 165,638 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Encore Wire by 178.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 106,241 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,132,000 after acquiring an additional 68,057 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Encore Wire alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WIRE opened at $85.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.59. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.13. Encore Wire Co. has a twelve month low of $45.32 and a twelve month high of $88.05.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $8.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $7.44. The business had revenue of $744.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.52 million. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 29.98% and a net margin of 14.11%. Encore Wire’s revenue was up 193.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Encore Wire Co. will post 15.92 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Encore Wire Profile

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm is a significant supplier of building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.