Millennium Management LLC Has $4.65 Million Stock Holdings in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) by 1,263.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 110,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102,366 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in The AZEK were worth $4,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The AZEK by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,957,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,667,000 after buying an additional 2,169,160 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of The AZEK by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,441,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,728,000 after purchasing an additional 563,618 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The AZEK by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,095,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,172,000 after purchasing an additional 497,805 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The AZEK by 233.9% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,945,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The AZEK by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,511,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,613,000 after purchasing an additional 66,960 shares in the last quarter. 94.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AZEK stock opened at $37.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.49. The AZEK Company Inc. has a one year low of $30.88 and a one year high of $51.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of -57.11 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The AZEK had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $293.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.82 million. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AZEK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of The AZEK in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of The AZEK in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.64.

In other The AZEK news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 55,000 shares of The AZEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $2,187,350.00. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $1,056,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 123,091 shares of company stock worth $4,978,404. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

