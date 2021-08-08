Millennium Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its holdings in Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,590 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Atrion were worth $4,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ATRI. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Atrion in the first quarter worth about $64,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Atrion by 15.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Atrion in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atrion in the first quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atrion during the first quarter worth about $250,000. 65.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atrion stock opened at $646.90 on Friday. Atrion Co. has a 52 week low of $567.00 and a 52 week high of $745.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.35 and a beta of 0.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $615.34.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter. Atrion had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 21.61%. The firm had revenue of $39.17 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th.

Atrion Company Profile

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

