Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) CEO Sells $320,310.00 in Stock

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) CEO Dennis W. Doll sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.77, for a total value of $320,310.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,906,714.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ MSEX opened at $108.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.24. Middlesex Water has a 1 year low of $59.60 and a 1 year high of $110.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.30 and a beta of 0.31.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 27.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Middlesex Water will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Middlesex Water’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MSEX. Boenning Scattergood lowered Middlesex Water from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Middlesex Water in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Middlesex Water by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Middlesex Water by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 4,926 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Middlesex Water by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 2,889 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Middlesex Water by 1,060.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 17,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Middlesex Water by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Middlesex Water Co owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. The firm’s services include water production, treatment, & distribution, full service municipal contract operations, wastewater collection and treatment. It operates through two segments: Regulated and Non-Regulated.

