MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) Research Coverage Started at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $4.25 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock.

Shares of MICT opened at $1.83 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.13. MICT has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $8.45.

MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.94 million during the quarter.

In other MICT news, CEO Darren Mercer bought 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.41 per share, for a total transaction of $8,460,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,460,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MICT. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of MICT by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 11,605 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of MICT during the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of MICT during the 4th quarter valued at about $187,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of MICT by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 254,056 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of MICT by 556.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,988,668 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,859 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.23% of the company’s stock.

MICT Company Profile

MICT, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells mobile computing devices and software for fleet operators and field workforces. It also engages in the provision of online brokerage services for equities trading and the sale of insurance products through a proprietary trading technology platform.

