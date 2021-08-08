MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.37), MarketWatch Earnings reports. MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $194.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.44 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

MGM Growth Properties stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,234,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,157. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.04. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. MGM Growth Properties has a twelve month low of $25.83 and a twelve month high of $41.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. This is an increase from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.15%.

In other MGM Growth Properties news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 5,992 shares of MGM Growth Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total value of $208,341.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

MGP has been the subject of several recent research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.45.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

