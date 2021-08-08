Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) Given Overweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on OUKPY. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a research report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a research report on Monday, April 26th. AlphaValue upgraded Metso Outotec Oyj to a reduce rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a report on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Metso Outotec Oyj currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS OUKPY opened at $5.55 on Thursday. Metso Outotec Oyj has a one year low of $3.27 and a one year high of $6.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.88.

Metso Outotec Oyj manufactures and supplies equipment for the mining industry. It is a supplier of sustainable technologies, end-to-end solutions and services for the minerals processing, aggregates, and metals refining industries. The firm operates through the following segments: Aggregates, Minerals, and Metals segments.

