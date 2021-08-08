Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$45.07.

A number of analysts have commented on MX shares. TD Securities upped their price target on Methanex to C$68.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$48.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Methanex to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a C$26.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$20.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a report on Friday, July 30th.

In other news, Director Phillip Henry Cook acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$43.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$219,446.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,316,680.20.

TSE MX traded up C$0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$42.52. 138,888 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,983. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$42.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.72, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20. Methanex has a 52 week low of C$26.10 and a 52 week high of C$62.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. This is an increase from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.22%.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

