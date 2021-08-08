Mesa Air Group (MESA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $97.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.46 million. Mesa Air Group had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 45.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect Mesa Air Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of Mesa Air Group stock opened at $9.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $321.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Mesa Air Group has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $17.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.21.
About Mesa Air Group
Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 146 aircraft with approximately 373 daily departures to 102 cities in the United States and Mexico.
