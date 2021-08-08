Mesa Air Group (MESA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $97.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.46 million. Mesa Air Group had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 45.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect Mesa Air Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Mesa Air Group alerts:

Shares of Mesa Air Group stock opened at $9.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $321.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Mesa Air Group has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $17.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.21.

MESA has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Mesa Air Group from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.40.

About Mesa Air Group

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 146 aircraft with approximately 373 daily departures to 102 cities in the United States and Mexico.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.