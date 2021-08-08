Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $21.33, but opened at $19.79. Meridian Bioscience shares last traded at $21.95, with a volume of 3,106 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.09). Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 26.62% and a return on equity of 32.03%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VIVO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meridian Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Meridian Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Meridian Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Meridian Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Meridian Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $893.90 million, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.49.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare and PediaStat brands; and urea breath testing for H.

