Medivir AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MVRBF) Stock Price Up 12%

Medivir AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MVRBF) shares traded up 12% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.12 and last traded at $1.12. 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 2,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.01.

About Medivir AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MVRBF)

Medivir AB (publ) researches, develops, and sells pharmaceuticals primarily for the treatment of oncology. The company markets Xerclear for use in the treatment of labial herpes under the Zoviduo name; and simeprevir. It develops Remetinostat, which has completed phase II clinical trial for treating cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, as well as in phase II clinical trial for treating basal cell carcinoma.

