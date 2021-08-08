Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $23.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Medical Properties Trust, Inc. is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT’s financing model allows hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their underlying real estate in order to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades, staff additions and new construction. Facilities include acute care hospitals, inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, and other medical and surgical facilities. “

MPW has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $21.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a peer perform rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Medical Properties Trust presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.23.

NYSE MPW opened at $20.31 on Wednesday. Medical Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $16.10 and a 52-week high of $22.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 5.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.51.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.24). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 36.89%. On average, research analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 71.34%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 105.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 290.0% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

