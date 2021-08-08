Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Medical Properties Trust, Inc. is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT’s financing model allows hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their underlying real estate in order to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades, staff additions and new construction. Facilities include acute care hospitals, inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, and other medical and surgical facilities. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on MPW. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America lowered Medical Properties Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $21.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a peer perform rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Medical Properties Trust from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.23.

Shares of NYSE MPW opened at $20.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 5.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.73. Medical Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $16.10 and a 1 year high of $22.82.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.24). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 36.89%. Equities analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 71.34%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MPW. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 105.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 290.0% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. 80.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

