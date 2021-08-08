McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $19.800-$20.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $19.230. The company issued revenue guidance of -.McKesson also updated its FY22 guidance to $19.80-20.40 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho increased their target price on McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on McKesson from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $223.88.

Get McKesson alerts:

Shares of MCK traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $199.93. 925,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,120,835. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.99, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.89. McKesson has a 52 week low of $141.32 and a 52 week high of $210.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $194.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.03.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.47. The company had revenue of $62.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.16 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson will post 19.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.76%.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 6,798 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,359,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,438,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.56, for a total value of $27,486.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,447,219.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,885 shares of company stock valued at $6,010,716 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.