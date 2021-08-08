McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Position Cut by TrimTabs Asset Management LLC

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 704 shares during the quarter. McKesson comprises 0.9% of TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, First Command Bank boosted its stake in McKesson by 111.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McKesson alerts:

Shares of MCK traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $199.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 925,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,835. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $194.15. The company has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.89. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $141.32 and a 1 year high of $210.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.03.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.47. The company had revenue of $62.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.16 billion. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 19.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.76%.

In related news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.56, for a total transaction of $27,486.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,447,219.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 14,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.03, for a total value of $2,927,489.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,927,489.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,885 shares of company stock valued at $6,010,716 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MCK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on McKesson from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.88.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Further Reading: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.