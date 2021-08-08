McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $1.25 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.62% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “U.S. GOLD CORP. is primarily engaged in the precious metal mining business in the continental United States, however, it may also evaluate properties outside the United States. “

Get McEwen Mining alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of McEwen Mining from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective on shares of McEwen Mining in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of McEwen Mining from $2.00 to $2.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of NYSE:MUX opened at $1.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.34. The firm has a market cap of $518.88 million, a PE ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. McEwen Mining has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $1.71.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). McEwen Mining had a negative net margin of 67.54% and a negative return on equity of 17.23%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McEwen Mining will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUX. Swiss National Bank increased its position in McEwen Mining by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 860,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 66,500 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC increased its position in McEwen Mining by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 156,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in McEwen Mining in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Condire Management LP acquired a new position in McEwen Mining in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,509,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in McEwen Mining by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 124,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 17,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.05% of the company’s stock.

About McEwen Mining

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on McEwen Mining (MUX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for McEwen Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McEwen Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.