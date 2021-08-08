McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Sold by Tradewinds Capital Management LLC

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC reduced its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 159.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

NYSE:MKC opened at $83.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.48. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $82.03 and a fifty-two week high of $105.54.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.06%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers rice, spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

