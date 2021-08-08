Mayr-Melnhof Karton (OTCMKTS:MNHFF) Cut to “Hold” at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Mayr-Melnhof Karton (OTCMKTS:MNHFF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Kepler Capital Markets currently has €195.00 ($229.41) price target on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS MNHFF opened at $212.71 on Thursday. Mayr-Melnhof Karton has a 1-year low of $204.50 and a 1-year high of $215.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $213.38.
Mayr-Melnhof Karton Company Profile
See Also: Correction
Receive News & Ratings for Mayr-Melnhof Karton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mayr-Melnhof Karton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.