Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Sells 3 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 3 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. MRJ Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 20 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 21 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 57.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4,300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Truist dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,143.89.

AMZN opened at $3,344.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,871.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,470.67. The company has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $20,160,471.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,060 shares of company stock worth $68,733,589 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

