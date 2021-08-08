Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stake in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,883 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of ABB by 186.9% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in ABB by 145.8% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in ABB in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ABB in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of ABB by 2,344.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABB stock opened at $36.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.04. ABB Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $24.07 and a fifty-two week high of $37.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.18.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.25 billion. ABB had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ABB Ltd will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

ABB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.78 target price on shares of ABB and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of ABB from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $36.61 price target on ABB and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.28.

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

