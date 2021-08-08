Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Has $833,000 Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,529 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1,280.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 283.0% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total value of $140,216.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $194,116.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OTIS. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.44 price target (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $88.44 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.10.

OTIS opened at $90.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89 and a beta of 0.85. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $58.04 and a twelve month high of $91.82.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.10%.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

