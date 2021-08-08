Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Has $608,000 Stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $746,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the second quarter valued at about $466,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,300,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 11.9% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 78.9% during the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of LIT opened at $86.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.61. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $36.45 and a 52 week high of $86.64.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

