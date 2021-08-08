Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Has $397,000 Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 13.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,548 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Starbucks by 1.4% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 30,087,626 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,287,675,000 after acquiring an additional 416,103 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,158,097 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,087,833,000 after acquiring an additional 437,321 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Starbucks by 0.8% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 14,089,525 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,539,562,000 after acquiring an additional 106,466 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,048,204 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,535,047,000 after buying an additional 245,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,585,346 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,265,931,000 after buying an additional 6,350,284 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

SBUX stock opened at $119.05 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $75.21 and a 12 month high of $126.32. The company has a market cap of $140.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.90.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.12.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

