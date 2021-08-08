Maximus (NYSE:MMS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.650-$4.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.20 billion-$4.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.06 billion.Maximus also updated its FY21 guidance to $4.65-4.75 EPS.

Shares of MMS traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 317,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,121. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.19. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Maximus has a fifty-two week low of $64.30 and a fifty-two week high of $96.05.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Maximus had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Maximus will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.04%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MMS. Raymond James downgraded shares of Maximus from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Maximus from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

In other Maximus news, Director Raymond B. Ruddy sold 10,180 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.48, for a total value of $931,266.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 128,467 shares in the company, valued at $11,752,161.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total transaction of $1,120,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,301,200. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Maximus Company Profile

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

