Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) rose 5.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $30.83 and last traded at $30.82. Approximately 30,355 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,470,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.21.

MAXR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Maxar Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.14.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.95 million. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 15.40% and a negative return on equity of 13.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2.07%.

In other news, EVP Leon Anthony Frazier sold 15,000 shares of Maxar Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jeff Robertson III sold 17,409 shares of Maxar Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $696,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAXR. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Maxar Technologies by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 555,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,453,000 after buying an additional 83,970 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Maxar Technologies by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 6,094 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Maxar Technologies by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 157,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,060,000 after acquiring an additional 64,048 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Maxar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Maxar Technologies by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 653,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,213,000 after acquiring an additional 96,474 shares during the last quarter. 68.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR)

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

