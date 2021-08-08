Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its position in shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) by 71.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,706 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Maxar Technologies were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAXR. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 862.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 76.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

Maxar Technologies stock opened at $31.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.37. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.05 and a 1 year high of $58.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.95 million. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 15.40% and a negative return on equity of 13.42%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2.07%.

In related news, EVP Leon Anthony Frazier sold 15,000 shares of Maxar Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeff Robertson III sold 17,409 shares of Maxar Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $696,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MAXR. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.14.

Maxar Technologies Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

