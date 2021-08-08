Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $38.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Matthews International Corporation is a designer, manufacturer and marketer principally of memorialization products & brand solutions. Memorialization products consist primarily of bronze memorials and other memorialization products, caskets and cremation equipment for the cemetery & funeral home industries. Brand solutions include graphics imaging products & services, marking products, & merchandising solutions. The Company’s products & services include cast bronze memorials & other memorialization products; caskets; cast & etched architectural products; cremation equipment & cremation- related products; mausoleums; brand management, printing plates, pre-press services, & imaging systems for the primary packaging & corrugated industries; marking equipment & consumables, & industrial automation products for identifying, tracking & conveying various consumer & industrial products, components & packaging containers; & merchandising display systems and marketing & design services. “

Shares of MATW stock opened at $34.20 on Thursday. Matthews International has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $43.75. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.73 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.16. Matthews International had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 18.48%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Matthews International will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This is a boost from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Matthews International’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MATW. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Matthews International in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Matthews International in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Matthews International in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Matthews International by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Matthews International in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

About Matthews International

Matthews International Corp. engages in the provision of brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies. It operates through the following segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand Solutions segment consists of brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for consumer goods and retail industries.

