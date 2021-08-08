Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 20.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,328 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 844 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Match Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 22,929,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,150,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,158 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Match Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,616,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,145,458,000 after purchasing an additional 58,670 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new position in Match Group during the first quarter valued at $1,182,791,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Match Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,773,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $930,479,000 after purchasing an additional 29,202 shares during the period. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in Match Group by 17.8% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,204,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $852,400,000 after purchasing an additional 937,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $145.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.01, a P/E/G ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.13. Match Group, Inc. has a one year low of $100.25 and a one year high of $174.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $154.74.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Match Group had a net margin of 22.06% and a negative return on equity of 45.97%. On average, analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MTCH. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.22.

In related news, Director Joseph Levin sold 25,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total value of $4,234,644.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.82, for a total transaction of $347,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,169 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,660.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,830 shares of company stock worth $7,001,972 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

