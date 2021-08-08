MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Issues Earnings Results

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The construction company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MasTec had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 20.48%.

Shares of MTZ traded down $6.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.25. 1,547,482 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 851,737. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.11. MasTec has a 1 year low of $40.18 and a 1 year high of $122.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

In other news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $360,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,346,635.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 24.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on MTZ shares. raised their price objective on shares of MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays increased their target price on MasTec from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson increased their target price on MasTec from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on MasTec from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.50.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

