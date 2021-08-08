Marlin (POND) Price Hits $0.0760 on Major Exchanges

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 8th. Marlin has a total market capitalization of $56.01 million and approximately $10.96 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Marlin has traded 20.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Marlin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0760 or 0.00000170 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002237 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.57 or 0.00046004 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.95 or 0.00129624 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.04 or 0.00149959 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44,630.22 or 0.99826337 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002749 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $353.85 or 0.00791466 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Marlin

Marlin’s launch date was December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Marlin’s official message board is medium.com/marlin-protocol . The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Marlin is www.marlin.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Marlin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Marlin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Marlin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

