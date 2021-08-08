Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $284.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.90 million. Marcus & Millichap’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of MMI stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.97. 78,192 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,544. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.47. Marcus & Millichap has a 12-month low of $25.48 and a 12-month high of $41.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 36.01 and a beta of 0.87.

In other news, Director Norma J. Lawrence sold 1,402 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $55,953.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,082 shares in the company, valued at $83,092.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hessam Nadji sold 5,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total transaction of $205,568.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,847,423.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,618 shares of company stock valued at $413,049 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

About Marcus & Millichap

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

