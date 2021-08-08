Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.2233 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th.

Manulife Financial has increased its dividend payment by 32.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Manulife Financial has a payout ratio of 35.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Manulife Financial to earn $2.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.5%.

Shares of MFC stock opened at $20.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.69. The company has a market capitalization of $38.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.40. Manulife Financial has a 12 month low of $13.13 and a 12 month high of $22.25.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $12.21 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Manulife Financial will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on MFC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays raised shares of Manulife Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

