Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Sells 517 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 23.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 109.6% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 127.7% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $154.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $151.19. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $103.48 and a 12 month high of $154.37.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

See Also: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.