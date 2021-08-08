Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Invests $273,000 in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XSMO. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 451,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,496,000 after acquiring an additional 46,952 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $710,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA XSMO opened at $53.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.20. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $37.58 and a 52 week high of $56.65.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.