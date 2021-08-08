Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Has $532,000 Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,896 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in The TJX Companies by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,864 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in The TJX Companies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,491 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in The TJX Companies by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management boosted its stake in The TJX Companies by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 3,252 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its stake in The TJX Companies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 18,120 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TJX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.26.

Shares of TJX opened at $69.31 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.06 and a 52 week high of $74.65. The firm has a market cap of $83.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.52.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.74) EPS. The TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 335.48%.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

