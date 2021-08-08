Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 3.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.71) earnings per share. Magna International updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of MGA opened at $83.66 on Friday. Magna International has a 52 week low of $43.08 and a 52 week high of $104.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.94.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Magna International from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Magna International from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. TD Securities raised their price objective on Magna International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays raised shares of Magna International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Magna International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $61.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.24.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

