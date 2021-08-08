Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Aug 8th, 2021

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 3.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.71) earnings per share. Magna International updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of MGA opened at $83.66 on Friday. Magna International has a 52 week low of $43.08 and a 52 week high of $104.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.94.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Magna International from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Magna International from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. TD Securities raised their price objective on Magna International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays raised shares of Magna International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Magna International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $61.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.24.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Featured Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Earnings History for Magna International (NYSE:MGA)

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.