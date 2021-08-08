Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Magenta Therapeutics stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.73. The stock had a trading volume of 220,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,299. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.56. Magenta Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.02 and a 12-month high of $14.20. The company has a market cap of $393.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 2.35.

Get Magenta Therapeutics alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Magenta Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Magenta Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.21.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to bring the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. The company is developing C100 and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent prophylaxis of graft-versus-host diseases.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Magenta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magenta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.