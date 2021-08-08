Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is engaged in developing small-molecule drugs addressing cardiovascular and metabolic diseases. Its products pipeline include MGL-3196, an orally administered liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist that is used for the treatment of NASH, dyslipidemia/hypercholesterolemia and high triglycerides; and MGL-3745, a thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist which are in pre-clinical trial stage. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Synta Pharmaceuticals Corp., is based in Fort Washington, Pennsylvania. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $179.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $165.44.

MDGL opened at $90.95 on Wednesday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $83.71 and a fifty-two week high of $142.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 1.07.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.58) by ($0.14). Analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -14.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MDGL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 102.7% during the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1,057.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

